The Panthers signed Sullivan to a one-year extension Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Sullivan was placed on the Panthers' IR on Aug. 31 with a hip injury. He returned Oct. 4 and managed to play 11 games. Sullivan split his time between offense and special teams and finished the season with 12 catches on 24 targets for 125 yards. The 2020 seventh-round pick out of LSU will have a chance at making Carolina's 53-man roster for the 2024 season.