Panthers' Thomas Davis: Will retire after 2018 season

Davis announced Friday night that he will retire following the 2018 season, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Davis is coming off his first sub-100 tackle season since 2011 and saw a significantly reduced snap count compared to previous campaigns. The 34-year-old indicated earlier this week that he expects a further reduced role next season, but his leadership status on the Panthers' defense is unlikely to change even if his IDP value takes a hit.