Washington released Davis (knee) on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Davis missed Washington's final three games of the 2020 season -- including a playoff loss to the Buccaneers -- due to a knee injury. The transaction was simply procedural, as Davis was set to become a free agent in March and had already announced plans to retire. Assuming Davis doesn't have a change of heart, he'll end his NFL career with 1,216 tackles, 55 pass breakups, 29 sacks and 13 interceptions over 199 regular-season games. According to Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer, Davis will sign a one-day contract with the Panthers to retire with the team that drafted him.
