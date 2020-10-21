The Patriots activated Cowart from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Cowart tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 11, but as evidenced by this news, he's turned in two negative test results 24 hours apart. The Maryland product has supplied eight tackles (three solo) in four games this season, so he'll likely assume his usual rotational role across the Patriot defensive line for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
More News
-
Patriots' Byron Cowart: Tests positive for coronavirus•
-
Patriots' Byron Cowart: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Patriots' Byron Cowart: No-go against Cincinnati•
-
Patriots' Byron Cowart: Officially questionable•
-
Patriots' Byron Cowart: Will remain sidelined•
-
Patriots' Byron Cowart: Will not play Week 13•