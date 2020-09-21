Newton completed 30 of 44 passing attempts for 397 yards with one TD and a pick, while adding 11 carries for 47 yards and a pair of rushing scores in Sunday's 35-30 loss to the Seahawks.

After attempting just 19 passes in Week 1's 21-11 win over Miami, the flow of Sunday's game led to a far different approach for Newton and the Patriots in Week 2. The result was a big fantasy effort for the QB, who fell just short of scoring a game-winning rushing TD on the final play of the contest. As long as he can avoid the sort of injuries that his style of play can sometimes lead to, Newton's dual-threat ability gives him weekly fantasy upside if he continues to click with his wideouts, as he did versus Seattle. He'll take aim at the 1-0 Raiders at home this coming Sunday.