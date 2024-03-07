The Patriots have agreed to terms with Okorafor, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Okorafor had spend the first six years of his career with the Steelers, but he's now headed to New England. Across his time with the Steelers, the 26-year-old offensive lineman appeared in 77 games, starting in over three-quarters of his appearances (59). He's expected to help solidify the Patriots' offensive line and could very well have the opportunity to compete for a starting job as the offseason progresses.