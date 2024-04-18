Patriots' director of scouting Eliot Wolf told reporters Thursday that Okorafor is currently the team's starting left tackle, Danny Jaillet of USA Today reports.

Okarafor spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers before getting picked up by the Patriots on Mar. 7. During his time in Pittsburgh, the 26-year-old appeared in 77 games and made 59 starts. New England could definitely still add tackle depth in the draft, but it seems as if the current plan is to have Okorafor start at left tackle in 2024.