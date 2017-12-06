Harris compiled four tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks against the Bills on Sunday.

This was the first full sack Harris has recorded since the 2015 season. Although he's listed as the top middle linebacker, Harris logged just 25 defensive snaps (37 percent). It was a decent showing for Harris, but until he can play a full workload it'll be tough to become a top IDP threat.

