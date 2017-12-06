Patriots' David Harris: Records 1.5 sacks Sunday
Harris compiled four tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks against the Bills on Sunday.
This was the first full sack Harris has recorded since the 2015 season. Although he's listed as the top middle linebacker, Harris logged just 25 defensive snaps (37 percent). It was a decent showing for Harris, but until he can play a full workload it'll be tough to become a top IDP threat.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.