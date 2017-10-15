Patriots' David Harris: Inactive Sunday
Harris (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
One of multiple veterans purged from the rebuilding Jets roster in the offseason, Harris landed in New England on a two-year contract. The 33-year-old was expected to vie for a starting role, but with the Patriots settling on Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts as their three linebackers, Harris hasn't been able to see regular action. Harris played just seven defensive snaps in the Patriots' first three games, and since he doesn't offer much value on special teams, the Patriots have since made him inactive in two of the past three weeks. Unless an injury to one of the aforementioned players opens up an opportunity, Harris' relevance in IDP formats appears to be over.
