McCourty (shoulder) was on the practice field Friday and intercepted Danny Etling during the 11-on-11 session, the Boston Herald reports.

McCourty underwent a procedure in February to clean up problems with his shoulder, but it appears that issue is now behind him. The veteran safety has had a remarkably healthy career to date, missing a total of just five regular-season games since he entered the league in 2010 and should slot in as the team's starting free safety again in 2018.