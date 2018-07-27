Patriots' Devin McCourty: Back on practice field
McCourty (shoulder) was on the practice field Friday and intercepted Danny Etling during the 11-on-11 session, the Boston Herald reports.
McCourty underwent a procedure in February to clean up problems with his shoulder, but it appears that issue is now behind him. The veteran safety has had a remarkably healthy career to date, missing a total of just five regular-season games since he entered the league in 2010 and should slot in as the team's starting free safety again in 2018.
More News
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Undergoes surgery to clean up shoulder issues•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Leads team in tackles in 2017•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Practicing in full•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Will play vs. Jets•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Deemed questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...