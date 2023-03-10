McCourty has announced his retirement from the NFL, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 35-year-old joined the Patriots as a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and finishes up his professional playing career with a total of 971 tackles and 35 picks over the course of 205 regular-season contests. In his final campaign with the only NFL team he ever played for, the Rutgers product logged 71 tackles and four interceptions while holding down a starting safety slot for New England in 2022.

