McCourty recorded six tackles (three solo) and two interceptions during Sunday's 22-17 win versus the Jets.

McCourty logged his first interceptions of the season to end two straight Jets drives in the second half. The 13th-year defensive back also played 100 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps for the first time since Week 4, as fellow safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) was ruled inactive pregame. McCourty has recorded 42 tackles (34 solo) and three passes defended over eight games this season.