McCourty registered 71 tackles (54 solo), four interceptions, and a fumble recovery while playing in all 17 games during the 2022 season.

McCourty had another effective season despite his age, as he tied for the most interceptions and second most pass deflections on the team. The 2010 first-round pick is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is also expected to consider retiring, so while it's still unknown if he'll play next year the veteran safety has shown he can still produce at a high level for either the Patriots or another team.