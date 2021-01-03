McCourty (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
McCourty will avoid missing his first game since the 2015 season. The 33-year-old will start at free safety Sunday, looking to add to the 62 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions he's accrued thus far.
