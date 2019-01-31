Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Held out of practice Thursday
Hightower was held out of Thursday's practice session due to illness.
Hightower first appeared on the injury report Thursday as the team had a walkthrough in lieu of a full practice. It's unclear what the specifics of the issue are or if he's in jeopardy of being held out or seeing a reduced role Sunday. Looking ahead to Sunday, if Hightower is at all limited then Brandon King or Albert McClellan would likely see an uptick in snaps.
