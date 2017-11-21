Patriots' Eric Lee: Signs with New England
Lee signed a contract with the Patriots on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Lee's signing came on the heels of New England waiving Cassius Marsh. Expect Lee to slot in as a backup defensive end for the Patriots.
