Lions' Eric Lee: Signed to active roster
Lee was signed to the Lions' active roster Saturday, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.
With Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) scheduled to miss his third consecutive game, the Lions decided to add some depth to the defensive line. Lee, spent the end of last season in New England before being released by the team during roster cuts earlier this month. In a corresponding move, the Lions waived tackle Andrew Donnal.
