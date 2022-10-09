The Patriots elevated Gilbert on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game against he Lions.

With Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) dealing with injuries, Gilbert returned to the Patriots' practice squad earlier this week and will likely operate as the primary backup to rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe in Week 5. The 31-year-old has had two previous stints with New England's practice squad, but he's never appeared in a game for the Patriots, though he has made eight NFL appearances with four different teams.