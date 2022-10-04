The Patriots are expected to sign Gilbert to the practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gilbert spent most of the 2021 campaign on the Patriots' practice squad but signed with Las Vegas in March. However, he was released in May and will return to New England as insurance while Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) are dealing with injuries. Gilbert has appeared in eight regular-season NFL games, completing 43 of 75 passes for 477 yards, one touchdown and one interception.