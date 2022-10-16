The Patriots elevated Gilbert from the practice squad Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

New England's decision to move Gilbert up from the practice squad for the second week in a row implies that fellow quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) -- who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns -- is unlikely to play. Assuming Jones ends up on the inactive list Sunday, Gilbert will remain the Patriots' backup quarterback behind rookie fill-in starter Bailey Zappe.

