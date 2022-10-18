Gilbert reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday.
Gilbert was activated for game day for the second week in a row Sunday, as starting quarterback Mac Jones was unable to return from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3. As a result, the 31-year-old Gilbert once again served as New England's backup quarterback behind Bailey Zappe with Brian Hoyer (concussion) out on IR. Gilbert is now eligible for one more elevation from New England's practice squad this season.
