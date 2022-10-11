Gilbert reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday.
Gilbert signed with New England's practice squad last Tuesday and served as the team's emergency backup for Bailey Zappe after being activated ahead of Sunday's win over Detroit. However, the 31-year-old signal-caller's services were never required as the Patriots' offense rolled over the Lions in this 29-0 win. Gilbert could see similar usage over the next two weeks if starting quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) and usual backup Brian Hoyer (concussion) remain sidelined due to injury.
