Henry (ankle) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Henry missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before turning in a limited session Friday, and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game. After a hot start to the season Henry has now recorded just one catch for seven yards on five targets over the last two weeks, but with JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) expected to be unavailable versus Buffalo, he could have a path to increased looks. The Patriots will officially reveal Henry's status 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.