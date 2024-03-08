Henry (knee) is finalizing a deal to stay with the Patriots, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Henry completed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with New England and would've been eligible for free agency next week. He'll instead stick around under a new coaching staff, after averaging 44.3 catches for 510.3 yards and 5.7 TDs on 65.0 targets in his previous three years with the Patriots. The 29-year-old tight end figures to keep his starting job but doesn't figure to have much fantasy appeal in an offense that's expected to either have a rookie or journeyman veteran under center to start the season. There's been no indication of Henry needing surgery on the knee injury that cost him the final three weeks of 2023 -- his only absences since 2020 when he was still with the Chargers.