Henry (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Henry missed Week 17 versus Buffalo with the knee issue, but the limited start to the practice week would seem to suggest he has a better chance to play in Sunday's season finale against the Jets.
