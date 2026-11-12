Henry (foot) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Henry played through the injury in last week's loss to Green Bay and has now managed back-to-back limited practices to open Week 10. He'll likely gut it out again Sunday against the Lions in Munich, and while the matchup is favorable, rookie Eli Raridon had been cutting into Henry's snaps and targets even before the veteran injured his foot in a Week 8 win at Miami. Henry played 49.2 percent of snaps in the Week 9 loss to Green Bay, catching each of his three targets for 35 yards.