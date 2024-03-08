Henry (knee) has agreed to a three-year deal to remain with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Prior to missing the final three contests of the 2023 regular season due to a left knee injury, Henry caught 42 passes (on 61 targets) for 419 yards to go along with a team-high six TD receptions in 14 games. With the 2016 second-rounder set to stay put, the Patriots will enjoy valuable stability at the tight end position in the initial stage of Jerod Mayo's stint as New England's head coach. Regardless of who ends up as the starting QB for the team in 2024, Henry -- who will presumably be past his knee issue by the time on-field activities resume -- is set to reprise his key pass-catching role, a context that should result in the 29-year-old maintaining a degree of weekly fantasy utility this coming season.