Henry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Jets.

With Henry slated to miss his third straight game, Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown (ribs/questionable) -- if available -- are in line to lead the Patriots' tight end corps in Week 18. Henry, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, thus finishes his third campaign with the team with 42 catches for 419 yards and six TDs on 61 targets through 14 contests.