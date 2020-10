Zuber caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 18-12 loss to the Broncos.

Zuber logged five snaps on offense in the game, while working behing the Patriots' top three wideouts, Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry. In his current depth role, Zuber is off the fantasy radar, but as the team's roster is currently composed, he's an injury or two away from an expanded workload.