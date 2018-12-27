Hollister (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hollister has missed six games due to injury this season and was a healthy scratch for another. The second-year pro has not been targeted since Week 10, and only played on special teams during Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills. If Hollister is unable to suit up for New England's season-finale against the Jets, the Patriots' offense will likely remain unaffected.

