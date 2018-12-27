Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Absent from practice
Hollister (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hollister has missed six games due to injury this season and was a healthy scratch for another. The second-year pro has not been targeted since Week 10, and only played on special teams during Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills. If Hollister is unable to suit up for New England's season-finale against the Jets, the Patriots' offense will likely remain unaffected.
More News
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Logs 22 snaps Week 10•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Still nursing hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Inactive for SNF against Packers•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....