The Raiders signed Hollister off the Vikings' practice squad Friday.
Hollister will join the Raiders' 53-man roster as a replacement for fellow tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), who was moved to injured reserve Thursday. Foster Moreau is expected to continue starting at tight end in Waller's stead while handling a near-every-down role, so Hollister and Jesper Horsted aren't likely to see much involvement on offense for the time being. Instead, if Hollister is active for this weekend's game against the Colts, he might see most of his playing time on special teams.