Jacob Hollister: Done with Raiders
RotoWire Staff
Dec 17, 2022
7:16 pm ET
Las Vegas released
Hollister on Saturday.
With Darren Waller (hamstring) finally coming off of the injured reserve list, the Raiders decided to part ways with Hollister. Provided he isn't claimed by another team during the current waiver period, Hollister is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
