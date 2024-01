Tavai recorded 110 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 17 games with the Patriots during the 2023 regular season.

Per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, Tavai finished the campaign as Pro Football Focus' fourth-ranked linebacker with an 86.5 grade, while taking a step forward as a hybrid ILB/OLB for the team. It's a role that the 2019 second-rounder is slated to reprise, with Tavai signed with New England through the 2024 season.