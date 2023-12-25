Tavai (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Tavai was a limited participant in all three practice sessions this week and is good to go for Sunday's game. The 2019 second-round pick has a career-high 90 tackles (51 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble over 14 games this season.
