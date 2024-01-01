Tavai finished with 10 tackles (four solo), including a tackle for a loss, in the Patriots' 27-21 defeat to the Bills on Sunday.
The fifth-year linebacker, who signed a two-year extension with New England in 2022, continued his career-best season with another strong performance. Tavai has set career highs in tackles (104), solo tackles (59.0), passes defensed (five) and interceptions (two).
More News
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Will play versus Denver•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Chance to play Week 16•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Snatches interception in loss•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Monster performance versus Steelers•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Eight tackles in defeat•
-
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Season-high snap count in loss•