Stdiham (hip) got more work at Tuesday's practice, but he still doesn't appear fully healthy, according to Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com.
Meanwhile, Cam Newton is drawing strong reviews from New England beat writers, solidifying his status as the favorite for the Week 1 start. Stidham still has a bit of time to make his case, but the nagging hip/leg injury isn't helping.
