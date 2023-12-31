Harris carried the ball twice for 15 yards and caught both his targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills.

The 2022 sixth-round pick helped set up a Bailey Zappe rushing TD in the second quarter with a 48-yard catch and run that got the Patriots into the red zone. Harris has seen his first significant stretch of NFL action over the last three games while Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) has been sidelined, and Sunday's catches were the first of his career. Over those three games, Harris has picked up 115 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD on 15 touches while backing up Ezekiel Elliott, a role he should fill again in Week 18 against the Jets.