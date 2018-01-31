Gillislee (knee) wasn't listed on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.

During the bye between championship weekend and the Super Bowl, the Patriots provided game statuses as if they were playing this past Sunday. Gillislee was listed as questionable, which likely would have resulted in inactive status due to the Pats' game-day rosters during the second half of the season. With no designation in the week immediately preceding the Super Bowl, there seems to be a chance he'll be active for the second time since Week 8. On Wednesday, Gillislee told Tom Pelissero of NFL.com that "we'll have to see" regarding his chances to suit up Sunday against the Eagles, but it would surprise in a backfield with a clean bill of health at the moment.