Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Records 22 snaps Sunday
Harry logged 22 of a possible 87 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.
Harry didn't haul in his only target of the game, which occurred in the first quarter. Per Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com, Harry ran a slant on that target, "but (Houston's) Bradley Roby broke inside of him stopping his route, and was able to easily pick off Tom Brady's pass." After that, the rookie wideout saw limited playing time Sunday night. Though Harry has long-term upside, for now he's a speculative fantasy play and volume figures to be an issue for him now that Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are back in action.
