Dorsett was on the field for 15 of the Patriots' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Titans.

In the process, Dorsett hauled in both of his targets for 18 yards. The Patriots are on bye in Week 11, but if Julian Edelman's ankle issue ends up threatening his status for the team's Nov. 25 tilt against the Jets, Dorsett's profile in the New England offense could expand in Week 12.