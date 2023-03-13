The Patriots re-signed McMillan to a one-year contract extension worth up to $2.2 million Monday, Mark Daniels of MassLive reports.
McMillan is now in line to remain in New England for at least one more campaign following Monday's agreement. The 27-year-old joined the Patriots in 2021 but missed the entire season due to a knee injury. He then returned in 2022 and amassed 35 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery across 16 matchups suited up for.
More News
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Logs scoop-and-score TD•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Good to go Sunday•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Ruled out Sunday•