McMillan (thumb) was listed as a limited participant on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.
McMillan was listed as questionable for Sunday's loss to Green bay after sitting out the previous game due to a thumb injury, but he was ultimately able to suit up and play 16 special-teams snaps in Week 4. The 26-year-old has yet to record a statistic after tallying five tackles over 41 defensive snaps in the season opener, and he'll slot into a primary reserve behind inside linebackers Mack Wilson and Ja'Whaun Bentley when healthy.