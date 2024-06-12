McMillan (Achilles) was spotted working out on the field during the Patriots' mandatory minicamp session Wednesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

McMillan missed the entire 2023 season after partially tearing his Achilles' tendon last spring and undergoing surgery, but he now seems to be back to full health. During his last healthy season in 2022, the Ohio State product appeared in 16 games and made 35 total tackles. He's expected to compete for a depth role in New England's linebacker corps going into the 2024 campaign.