McMillan (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
McMillan suffered a partially torn Achilles in practice, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. His move to IR will force him to miss the entire 2023 campaign unless he is released with an injury settlement. His absence will be a blow to the team's depth at linebacker and special teams unit.
