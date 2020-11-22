site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Ryan Izzo: In uniform Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 22, 2020
Izzo (hamstring/hand) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Izzo is available Sunday, but limited volume in the
Patriots' passing game keeps him off the radar in all but the deepest of fantasy formats. To date, he's logged a 10/134/0 stat line through nine games. More News
