site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-sony-michel-back-at-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Sony Michel: Back at practice
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 5, 2020
at
12:53 pm ET 1 min read
Michel (quad) has returned to practice, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Michel's 21-day window to be activated off IR thus commences, and if the running back has a setback-free week of practice he could return to the
Patriots' backfield mix as soon as Monday night against the Jets. More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read