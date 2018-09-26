With Rex Burkhead (neck) having been placed for IR, Michel is in line to head the Patriots' running attack.

With Burkhead headed to IR and Jeremy Hill already there, Michel is the now in line to handle the bulk of the Patriots' early-down work, while James White remains on hand to serve in a change-of-pace/pass-catching role. To bolster the team's backfield depth, Kenjon Barner was re-signed, but neither he nor White is ideally suited for every-down work, which paves the way for Michel to see more consistent volume than he would have if either Hill or Burkhead were still in the mix. It's possible that the Patriots could kick the tires on other free agent running backs, but through attrition, Michel now has an opportunity to really get things in gear, beginning Sunday against the Dolphins. His first 24 NFL carries have yielded an average of 3.5 yards, but the No. 31 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft profiles as a shifty and high-motor runner, with the play-making upside to make a fantasy splash going forward.