The Patriots signed Fumagalli to a contract Thursday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Fumagalli has suited up for 19 games with the Broncos in his NFL career, with 14 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in that span. He joined Denver as a fifth-round pick during the 2018 NFL Draft, and also spent some time on Houston's practice squad during the 2020 season. Now, the former Wisconsin standout will get a chance to compete with the likes of Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene and Matt LaCosse for a depth spot with the Patriots.