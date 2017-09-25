Philip Wheeler: Cut by Cardinals
Wheeler was released by the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
This will be the third time that the Cardinals have elected to let go of Wheeler after they signed him on Wednesday. To go along with his release, the team has promoted Ricky Seals-Jones from the practice squad.
