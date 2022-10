The Dolphins placed Gustin (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured reserve Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gustin will not be eligible for any activations from the practice squad for at least the next four games while on IR. The fourth-year linebacker recorded nine tackles and played a career-low 130 defensive snaps over six games with Cleveland last season, and he'll look to work his way back onto an active roster when healthy again.